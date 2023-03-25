Areas of Dense Fog this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Areas of fog and lows clouds early with improvements by mid-morning. Partly to mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

Quiet evening with overnight lows around 40 degrees.

Increasing clouds tomorrow morning with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Sunday afternoon return to the low to mid-60s.

Fairly calm conditions to start the work week with moderate north winds under a sun/cloud mix. Daytime highs for both Monday and Tuesday in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will begin to climb by Wednesday and Thursday as a warm southerly flow returns in advance of our next storm system.

Forecast models continue to show good agreement on an uptick in storm potential for Thursday/Friday, including the possibility for severe weather.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --