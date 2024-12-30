Areas of Dense Fog this Monday Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Dense fog will once again impact the area to start the day. Please allow extra time for the morning commute.

Sunshine returns, helping to burn off some of that fog by mid to late morning with breezy south winds. Highs this afternoon will be unseasonably warm in the mid-60s.

A dry cold front will arrive tonight dropping temperatures at or below normal for the remainder of the week.

Highs for New Year’s Eve tomorrow in the mid to upper 40s with a breezy NW wind.

Upper 20s by Wednesday morning to kick off 2025. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Lows down to the upper 20s again by Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

The next cold front comes in by Friday, which will keep lows in the upper 20s and then daytime highs in the mid 40s.

Changes look to work in next weekend and the following week with much colder temperatures and some precip in the area. Stay tuned as we get a look at newer model guidance.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

