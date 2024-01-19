Arctic cold returns as we finish the week

TULSA, Okla — A cold front swept through last night and we are feeling it today! A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued through Friday morning for below zero wind chill values. Despite some sunshine, Friday afternoon temps will hold in the low/mid 20s. Bundle up! Cold temperatures will remain through the weekend with lows tonight in the single digits, highs in the mid 20s Saturday afternoon, and only mid 30s on Sunday.

All eyes are on Sunday night and Monday morning as freezing rain with light ice accumulations looks possible. Question will be the temperature, but right now it appears we’ll be near or just below freezing as precipitation moves in. Be advised as Monday morning’s drive could be slick with light ice accumulations. Expect updates through the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually climb above freezing by midday allowing any icing to chance to rain. We’ll stay chilly, but above freezing the rest of the week. Look for a few more rainfall opportunities next week as an active pattern holds over the Southern Plains.

