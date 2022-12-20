Arctic blast set to arrive Thursday morning

TULSA, Okla — If you have any errands to run or last minute shopping plans, I recommend getting them done over the next couple of days. No major weather impacts are expected today or tomorrow. Look for highs in the 40s with lots of clouds and a little bit of sun.

ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES THURSDAY: No change here. The most important part of our forecast is the abrupt arrival of an Arctic air mass Thursday morning. Dangerous cold will include a shockingly sharp temperature drop behind the front Thursday morning with Thursday afternoon temps expected to fall into the single digits. Extremely dangerous wind chill values between -15°F to possibly as low as -30°F from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range. Please be prepared and take precautions for what will be dangerously cold conditions.

SNOW CHANCE THURSDAY: While overall amounts continue to look light, accumulating snow is looking possible. This type of a setup is not usually an ideal way for us to get bigtime snowfall, BUT with strong winds, ANY snow and/or blowing snow would be impactful. As of now, areas south of Tulsa may see a dusting to an inch, closer to an inch or so in Tulsa, to perhaps a couple of inches or more near the OK/KS line. The snow won't last long as we'll likely see some clearing into Thursday afternoon. That said, travel on Thursday will likely be impacted for parts of Green Country (mostly north) with blowing and drifting snow. Even without snow, this will be a dangerous Arctic blast just with the wind and cold.

The frigid cold will remain into the holiday weekend, but temps should rebound close to near or just above freezing by Christmas afternoon. The warm up will likely continue into next week with near to above average temps by the middle of next week.

