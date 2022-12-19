Arctic blast arrives at the end of the week

TULSA, Okla — Today though Wednesday, look for highs in the 40s with lots of clouds, but perhaps a few breaks of sunshine in spots. Any showers, sleet pellets, or even snow flurries this morning will move out quickly through the morning hours. No major weather impacts through Wednesday.

ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES THURSDAY: The most important part of our forecast the next few days is the abrupt arrival of an Arctic air mass Thursday morning. Dangerous cold will include a drastic and sharp temperature drop into single digits behind the front by Thursday PM. Extremely dangerous chill values between -10°F to possibly as low as -25°F from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range. Please be prepared for what will be dangerously cold conditions!

ANY SNOW CHANCE THURSDAY? Being a few days out, there is still uncertainty with snowfall amounts, but accumulating snow is looking possible. This type of a setup is not usually an ideal way for us to get bigtime snowfall, BUT with strong winds, ANY snow and/or blowing snow would be impactful. As of now, areas south of Tulsa may see a dusting to an inch, and north of Tulsa may see a few inches of snow, especially near the OK/KS line. Please take note, travel on Thursday will be impacted. And any areas that see enough snow may still have troubles on Friday do to blowing and drifting. Even without snow, this will be a dangerous Arctic blast just with the wind and cold.

The frigid cold will remain for a few days, but temps should rebound close to freezing by Christmas afternoon. The warm up will likely continue into next week with above average temps by the middle of next week.

