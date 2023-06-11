Watch Now
Approaching Front Bringing Cooler Temps and A Few Showers/Storms

Warmer Today, but Noticeably Cooler Tomorrow
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 09:48:18-04

TULSA, OKLA- — A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday with a chance for a few showers and storms to develop later this afternoon to our northeastern most counties.

Warmer daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s north and mid-60s south.

Noticeably cooler for both Monday and Tuesday with highs around 80 degrees.

There will also be isolated chances for a few more showers and storms both days.

Upper 80s on Wednesday and mostly sunny.

Low to mid 90s on Thursday and Friday.

As of now, next weekend looks to be much warmer with hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Morning lows through the week will mainly be in the 60s.

Weather

