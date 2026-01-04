Another Warm Week Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of fog this Sunday morning along with temperatures below freezing. As we go through this afternoon, temperatures in the upper 50s. South winds 10-20 mph with mostly cloudy skies. Some fire weather today and Monday.

Waking up Monday morning in the mid 40s with highs around 71°. Our record high for this date is 73° from 1984. Partly cloudy with gusty south winds.

Tuesday morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Calm northwest winds and highs in the upper 60s. Similar conditions for Wednesday but with mostly cloudy skies.

An increasing chance for rain showers on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 40s with highs in the 60s.

Highs in the low 50s for Friday with breezy northwest winds.

Have a great week ahead!

