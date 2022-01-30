Another Warm and Sunny Day

TULSA, Okla. — Today, temperatures will climb in the low 60s with sunny skies. Calm NE winds 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday with the afternoon temperature around 70° and south winds 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will start warm in the upper 50s with an increasing chance of rain showers by Tuesday evening.

Temperatures falling during the day on Wednesday with rain first, then a mix of sleet and freezing rain, then ending as all snow by Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of ice and snow are looking likely. Keep checking our forecasts as we get better data.

The cold air will linger after the precipitation ends on Thursday and Friday with wind chills near 0° or even below with a good chance of snow still on the ground.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --