Another Toasty Day

TULSA, Okla. — Monday looks hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Lots of sunshine with calm southeast winds.

A cold front moves in Tuesday bringing mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Most will remain dry but temperatures look to drop in the mid 70s along with breezy northerly winds.

Morning lows in the upper 50s Wednesday morning with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5-15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

We look to warm back up to end the week with highs Thursday in the low 80s and upper 80s by Friday. Weather looks great for the TODAY show in Tulsa early Friday morning!

The weekend looks hot with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds.

Have a great week ahead!

