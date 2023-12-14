Another Pleasant Day

TULSA, Okla- — After a cold start this morning, we will once again warm up in the upper 60s with increasing clouds.

Cloudy skies for Friday as rain chances increase throughout the day. A few light showers in the morning but the majority should be dry. More widespread rain by the afternoon and will continue through the night. Highs struggle in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A few light showers may linger Saturday morning but after expect dry conditions. Highs seasonably average in the low 50s with calm northerly winds.

Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 50s!

Dry and quiet weather for most of next week with plenty of sunshine. Above average temperatures look to continue for now.

