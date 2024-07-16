Another Hot Day

*** HEAT ADVISORY FROM 12 PM TO 8 PM TODAY ***

A few spotty showers will be possible this morning, mainly for northwest portions of Green Country. Most of the day looks hot and humid as temperatures return in the triple digits. Heat index values between 105°-110° along with breezy southwest winds and mostly cloudy skies.

We will see an increase in showers and storm late tonight through Wednesday morning as a cold front moves across our area. A few storms could be strong to severe along with locally heavy rain. Good news is below average temperatures are expected behind the front! Highs stay in the upper 80s by Wednesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and breezy northeast winds.

Below average temperatures look to stick around for the rest of the week and weekend with more storm chances increasing by Sunday.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

