Another Hot and Humid Day

Showers and storms return by the start of the work week
Posted at 9:54 AM, Aug 07, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — *** HEAT ADVISORY from noon - 8 pm Sunday ***

Increasing cloud coverage by this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures between 105-110 degrees.

Changes in our weather pattern to start the work week as scattered showers and storms return to the area Monday into Wednesday.

As of now, the better day for increased precipitation looks to be Tuesday with on and off shower chances lingering through Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop down a few degrees with highs in the low 90s.

Dry and warmer weather by the end of the week and into the weekend.

