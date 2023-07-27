Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another Heat Advisory for Thursday

Hot and Dry Weather Continues into the Weekend
Posted at 4:12 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 07:38:08-04

**HEAT ADVISORY 11 am until 9 pm today. Heat Index 105-110°.**

Heat remains the main story, with highs returning to around 100 degrees this afternoon and a feels like temperature upward of 110 degrees today.

South winds will also kick up again today with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph.

Tonight, temps fall into the 80s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

No real changes to the forecast as we finish the work week. Highs are expected to return to the triple digits tomorrow afternoon.

Hot and dry weather continues into the weekend, with max temps still trending around 100 degrees.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018