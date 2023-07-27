Another Heat Advisory for Thursday

**HEAT ADVISORY 11 am until 9 pm today. Heat Index 105-110°.**

Heat remains the main story, with highs returning to around 100 degrees this afternoon and a feels like temperature upward of 110 degrees today.

South winds will also kick up again today with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph.

Tonight, temps fall into the 80s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

No real changes to the forecast as we finish the work week. Highs are expected to return to the triple digits tomorrow afternoon.

Hot and dry weather continues into the weekend, with max temps still trending around 100 degrees.

