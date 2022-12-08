Another Gloomy Day

TULSA, Okla. — Rain will move out this morning leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and calm winds. Highs in the upper 50s with a few of us in the low 60s.

The sunshine finally returns Friday with mild temperatures. Another quick moving system will bring rain Friday evening into the overnight hours. The system should clear by Saturday afternoon with some sun.

Sunday look dry and pleasant with highs in the 50s.

We are keeping a close eye on Monday night into Tuesday where our next storm system moves in. Lots of questions but we could see some severe weather...stay tuned.

Big cooldown by the middle of next week.

