Another Frigid Monday Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up once again this Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies and south winds 10-25 mph.

A slight warming trend the next few days. Tuesday lows in the low 30s with highs near 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with south winds 5-15 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and highs in the low 60s.

We remain mostly dry the rest of this week with warmer temperatures expected. Highs eventually near 70 degrees by Saturday!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

