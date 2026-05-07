Another Chilly Start To The Day

TULSA, Okla. — A chilly start to Thursday morning with lows in the low 40s. Mostly clear with calm southwest winds and highs in the low 70s.

A warming trend begins Friday with lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 80s. A few rounds of showers and t-storms are possible starting mid-afternoon/evening. While the severe threat remains low, heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.

Most of Saturday looks dry with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 80s with calm winds. Another round of storms is expected Saturday night ahead of an approaching cold front. Some severe weather risk could develop if storms organize into a larger complex while moving southeast across the region, but the overall threat should remain limited.

Rain and thunder may linger into at least Mother's Day morning with some clearing expected with time as a blustery north wind takes hold with highs in the mid 70s.

Much warmer air looks to return next week with storm chances arriving again in about a week from now.

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