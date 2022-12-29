Watch Now
Another Breezy Day

Temperatures climb near 70 today
Posted at 6:34 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 07:34:52-05

TULSA, Okla. — A great day in store across Green Country with temperatures climbing near 70 today! Breezy south winds 15-25 mph with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures in the mid 50s for Friday, winds calm down slightly with lots of cloud coverage.

A pleasant weekend ahead with 60s for both Saturday and Sunday, partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Rain chances increase for Monday with rain and a few thunderstorms as well. Still a few days out so stick with us for the latest details. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures drop in the upper 40s by Tuesday.

