Another beautiful day across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — Another beautiful day is expected across Green Country with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. As moisture starts to return to Green Country, we'll notice some more clouds by this afternoon and evening.

Only a slight chance a few isolated showers develop tonight, but higher chances for showers and a few storms will go up Thursday morning. Some of us will need an umbrella to start Thursday. This initial round of rain will not be severe, and will move out through midday.

We'll be watching areas west of I-35 for more storm development in the afternoon. These storms will have severe potential and will move into eastern Oklahoma through tomorrow evening and night. Wind and hail will be the primary threats, but the tornado threat is not zero either.

A surge of much warmer air arrives for Friday (highs in the mid/upper 80s) and Saturday (upper 80s to low 90s). We'll keep the warmth around for Sunday too with highs in the mid 80s. There will be a slight chance of storms over the weekend, but widespread rain and thunder are not expected at this time. Just keep an eye to the sky if you have plans to be out.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --