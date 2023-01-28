Although Breezy, Enjoy the Warmth Today

TULSA, OKLA- — A mild and breezy day with increasing cloud cover. Enjoy it, because sunshine and warmth will be hard to come by after today through the middle of next week! High temperatures will top out near 60 degrees this afternoon with gusty south winds.

A cold front moves in tonight sparking a few showers, but any precipitation looks to stay fairly light. Overnight lows dip into the 20s.

Tomorrow, mostly to partly cloudy with much colder daytime highs in the 30s and breezy north winds.

With cold air in place next week, it's possible we'll have off-and-on rounds of wintry weather from next Monday into Thursday.

Unfortunately, it is still too early to know any of the details. How much, where the freezing line ends up each day, and the exact timing are all in question...but a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow could all be possible. We'll continue to narrow down the details as we get closer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --