Additional Storms Possible this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Additional chances for scattered showers and storms are in the forecast today with locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs this afternoon remaining below average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Partly cloudy this evening with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Outside of an isolated shower chance tomorrow, it'll be mostly sunny with highs a touch warmer in the lower 90s.

The summer heat is expected to return by Thursday with highs in the mid-90s under a mainly sunny sky.

This increasing heat will continue into Friday and for the upcoming weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with triple digit heat indices likely.

Isolated shower chances look possible by late weekend and for the start of next week.

