Additional Showers for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Steady rain will remain through the first half of the day with showers becoming more widely scattered during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures staying cool topping out in the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

On and off showers will likely linger into tomorrow morning with an isolated chance for the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

We'll keep a slight shower chance in the forecast late Monday into Tuesday, but overall next week looks dry with Autumn temperatures continuing!

Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s as we wrap up October. There could be a couple of morning where a few outlying areas reach the 30s!

We are a week away, but at the moment the weather looks great for trick-or-treating on Halloween!

