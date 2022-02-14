Watch
Active Weather Week Ahead

From Warm & Windy to Stormy & Snow
Posted at 4:13 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 05:13:10-05

TULSA, OKLA- — We've got a sweet forecast for Valentine's Day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, along with widespread sunshine.

Calm and clear this evening with overnight lows in the 40s.

Mostly sunny start to Tuesday with increasing clouds for the second half of the day ahead of our next storm.

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue tomorrow afternoon with daytime highs likely to peak near 70 degrees, along with strong south winds. Periodic gusts upward of 35-40 mph, which will lead to fire danger concerns.

Upper 60s on Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The gusty winds will continue.

Colder air wraps in behind the system on Thursday with a chance of rain changing to some snow. Highs in the 30s and still gusty.

Back to mostly sunny skies on Friday and low 50s. Then sunshine and low 60s next weekend.

