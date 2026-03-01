Active First Week Of March

TULSA, Okla. — A mild Sunday to start off the month of March. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with breezy northeast winds. A few scattered showers and isolated storms increase late this afternoon and this evening.

Morning temperatures Monday in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures in the low 60s with a few isolated showers but most of the day will be dry.

Lows Tuesday in the mid 50s with highs much warmer near 80 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies continue with gusty south winds 15-25 mph with a few isolated showers and t-storms in the afternoon/evening.

A cold front comes in by Wednesday with a chance for more showers and t-storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially across our far southern counties. Some areas could see excessive rainfall, mainly southeast areas. Lows in the upper 50s with highs near 70°.

A few more scattered showers and t-storms on Thursday. Mix of sun and cloud with lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

Morning lows Friday in the upper 50s with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Gusty south winds 15-25 mph.

Another front is forecast to move in by Saturday with more showers and t-storms. Lows in the 50s and then highs in the 60s behind the frontal boundary.

Much needed rainfall is on the way!

