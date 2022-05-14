Above Normal Temps this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Isolated showers and storms through the morning hours with mainly dry conditions expected this afternoon and evening.

Afternoon high temperatures will generally range between 85 and 90 degrees with a light northeasterly wind flow.

Temps will trend in the 80s before sunset with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the region.

Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. A tornado or two will also be possible, especially across northeast Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and early evening.

The frontal boundary will stall to our south, and then lift north Monday night and early Tuesday.

Mainly dry and hot weather will then prevail for the rest of the work week, with temperatures well above the seasonal averages Tuesday through Friday.

A pop-up shower or storm will be possible, but majority will remain dry. A stronger storm system looks to bring a better chance of rain by next weekend, with some relief from the heat also likely by late next weekend.

