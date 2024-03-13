Above Normal Temperatures Continue

TULSA, Okla — Today will be a near repeat of yesterday with temperatures warming up in the upper 70s this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies with gusty south winds. We do have a slight chance for severe storms tonight. A “cap”, (a warm layer or air aloft), will likely limit vertical storm development Wednesday PM. However, if a storm or two does develop, there is a chance it will become strong to severe with a wind and hail threat. Tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

A warm start Thursday morning with a little but more cloud coverage. Afternoon highs still above average near 80 degrees. A cold front will move across Green Country throughout the day increasing our chances of showers and storms. A higher chance for southeast portions of the state. A few strong to severe storms with a damaging wind and hail threat will also be possible along with the potential for locally heavy rain. Tornado threat will remain very low, but not zero.

Cooler air will move in Friday and into St. Patrick's Day weekend with highs holding in the low/mid 60s. Cooler temps, but likely pleasant for any St. Patrick's Day festivities. Rain chances look very low over the weekend. Only a slight chance of showers south of I-40 Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will drop in the 30s for the start of Spring Break but should return back in the 70s towards the middle of the week.

