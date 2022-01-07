Above Freezing Temperatures Today

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures this morning will continue to stay below freezing with wind chills between 10° to 20°. Temperatures by the afternoon will rise above freezing with highs in the upper 30s. East winds becoming south by the afternoon between 5-15 mph with mostly sunny skies.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the low 50s and lows just above freezing.

Another front moves across our area late Saturday into early Sunday morning bringing the chance to see isolated-to-scattered showers, mainly across the southeast.

Temperatures back in the 40s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Our next system will move across our area on Thursday.

