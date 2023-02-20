Above average temps to start the week

TULSA, Okla — We've got some great weather to start out the work week! Look for highs today in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll notice a lot of high level clouds with a little bit of sun filtering through as well. Grab a jacket tonight as lows will fall into the low/mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be a near repeat, just slightly warmer with highs in the low/mid 70s. Outdoor plans are a go!

Our next chance of showers of storms arrives Wednesday morning, then we clear out for your Wednesday afternoon plans. Overall severe weather threat looks very low. Take advantage of the nice afternoon with highs in the mid 70s!

A cold front will chill us down at the end of the week with highs in the low/mid 50s on Thursday and mid/upper 40s on Friday! the active weather pattern will continue with a chance of showers on Saturday. Highs this weekend will be in the 50s to near 60 Saturday, and in the low/mid 60s on Sunday.

