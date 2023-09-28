Above average temps into the weekend

TULSA, Okla — We’ll continue to keep it warm through the weekend across with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s along with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will hold in the mid/upper 60s. Outdoor plans are a go with a warm start to the Tulsa State Fair!

Latest data is coming into much better agreement a cold front arrives around Wednesday of next week. We’ll continue to fine tune the timing, but expect a chance of storms as the front moves in. Behind the front we should our first taste of Fall with the coolest air of the season so far!

