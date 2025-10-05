Above Average Temperatures Continue

TULSA, Okla. — Another toasty afternoon for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Look for lots of sunshine with breezy winds, gusting 20-25 mph. A nice last day for the Tulsa State Fair!

Monday looks to remain hot with morning lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s with mostly clear skies and calm southerly winds.

A weak cool front moves in Tuesday bringing more cloud coverage along with an isolated shower. Most will be dry with northerly winds and highs in the low 80s.

Back to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Lows in the lower 60s and highs in the low 80s. Chance for a stray shower.

Lows for Thursday and Friday in the low 60s and then highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies. The weather looks great on Friday for the TODAY Show live in Tulsa!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

