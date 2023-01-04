A Wonderful Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — If you have any plans the next couple of days, the weather will cooperate! We'll enjoy sunshine today, but a few clouds may move across northern areas by late this afternoon. Look for highs in the low 50s. We'll fall back to near or just below freezing tonight. Lots of sunshine stays with us on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.

An approaching frontal system may give us a small sprinkle/shower chances Friday, but nothing to be excited about. Southerly winds will push temps into the 60s south of Tulsa with highs in the 50s to the north.

Eastern portions of Green Country may still see a shower or two Saturday, but overall we keep things quiet this weekend. Look for highs in the low/mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunglasses will come in handy to finish out the weekend.

