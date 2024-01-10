A wonderful day across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — We’ve got a couple of nice days ahead! Take advantage before we turn colder again Friday and into the weekend.

After a frosty morning, we’ll enjoy lots sunshine and highs in the low/mid 50s this afternoon. Grab a coat tonight as lows will fall into the mid/upper 20s Thursday morning. We’ll warm into the mid/upper 50s Thursday afternoon! Would not be surprises if someone made it to 60-degrees.

Chances for shower will increase Thursday night as a storm system approaches from the west. As a cold front sweeps through the shower chances will become light snow chances by Friday morning. As of now, any snowfall amounts look light, but may be enough to create some slick spots on area roads. Temps will be stuck in the upper 20s to low 30s Friday afternoon with a gusty northwest wind.

Frigid air will continue to filter in over the weekend with highs in the upper 20s Saturday and only teens on Sunday! Bundle up! A system bringing accumulating snow Sunday into Sunday night, but it is still too early to know specifics. We’ll continue to monitor. Either way, temperatures look dangerously cold to start next week with lows possibly below zero and highs in the teens. Wind chill values of -10 to -20 look likely as well. Please prepare for for the coldest air we've seen in about 3 years.

