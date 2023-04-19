A windy and warm Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Hold on to your hats today! Wednesday's south wind gusts will be around 40-45 mph and a WIND ADVISORY is in effect this afternoon through early Thursday morning. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 80s.

There is a conditional risk of severe storms in central Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon/evening. If a storm or two develops, they'll likely be severe, and there is a small chance one of those enters western portions of Green Country. There is also a chance no storms develop, but we'll be monitoring just in case!

A cold front will sweep through Thursday morning with a chance of showers and storms, and some slightly cooler air behind it. The main rain chance will be with the front in the morning, then look for some sun and highs in the 70s in the afternoon. A slight shower chance arrives Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air pushes in for the weekend! High temps may struggle into the upper 50s to low 60s. Shower chances return Sunday, mostly south of I-40, with chances going up for the rest of us next week.

