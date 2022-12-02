A windy and mild finish to the week

TULSA, Okla — Hold on to your hats today! Strong south to southwest winds will gust near or even over 40 mph through much of the day. Officially, a wind advisory is in effect until 6pm.

With the strong southerly flow, moisture will be increasing from the south meaning lots of clouds today and perhaps some patchy drizzle or a few sprinkles. Temps will be highly dependent on cloud cover. As of now, areas east of Tulsa may stay in the 50s to neat 60, but from Tulsa westward, 60s will be more common.

A cold front will bring a push of chilly Canadian air tonight. Temps by daybreak will fall to near freezing with a north breeze at 10-20 mph. We'll see some sunshine tomorrow mixed with clouds, but temps will remain chilly for your Saturday plans...holding in the mid/upper 40s. We stay dry during the day, but a few showers will roll through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Temps stay cool on Sunday (low 50s), then expect a brief warm up Monday (60s) before another cold front cools us off the rest of next week. Slight rain chances Monday and Tuesday, but a higher chance will likely arrive by the end of next week.

