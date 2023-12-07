A Wind Advisory is in effect for today

TULSA, Okla — Hold on to your hats today! A WIND ADVISORY is in effect as strong south winds may gust over 40 mph. Today is shaping up to be the warmest of the week with highs well into the 60s, and I would not be surprised if someone hit 70. A south breeze tonight will hold temps in the mid 50s.

Increasing moisture will mean more clouds on Friday with highs ranging from the mid 60s to near 70. As a cold front approaches from the west Friday evening, we’ll add a slight chance of showers and storms, mainly east and southeast of Tulsa. There is a small window if any storms develop, a couple may become marginally strong to severe, but I am not worried about widespread severe weather as most of us will get through Friday night without any rain.

Behind the front, Saturday looks chillier with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and gusty north to northwest winds. Look for lots of sunshine Sunday with seasonably cool to chilly temps.

