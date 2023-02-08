A wet Wednesday across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — Grab the umbrella and the coat for your Wednesday. Rain will become more widespread by late morning and midday, then become scattered this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to warm up....holding in the mid 40s.

One more round of widespread rain moves in this evening, and it may be cold enough for some snow to mix in across northwest parts of Green Country. No travel problems or accumulation is expected.

We'll start our sunny on Thursday morning, but another quick moving system will increase clouds and give us a slight shower chance Thursday evening. In the cold air Friday morning, it's possible we see a few flurries or light snow showers. No travel problems are expected withy this.

Perfect timing for a stretch of dry weather for your weekend plans. The active weather pattern will continue through as another chance of rain returns Monday and Tuesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --