TULSA, Okla. — A wet start to Sunday with soaking rain across the area. Temperatures this afternoon in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and south winds 15-15 mph. A few showers and storms may redevelop this afternoon and early evening that will have the best chance for a severe storm or two, with mainly a wind and hail threat.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s with south winds 15-25 mph. The chance for storms looks pretty low, but it something were to develop, it would become severe fast with mainly a wind and hail threat.

The severe threat goes up on Tuesday and Wednesday, with all modes of severe weather possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs from the upper 70s to low 80s. Stay tuned as we continue to refine the forecasts for these two days.

It looks pretty quiet on Thursday with lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

More active weather is forecast to move in on Friday and Saturday as a cold front pushes through the region. Showers and thunderstorms are back. Highs should be around 80° on Friday and then around 70° Saturday and Sunday behind the front.

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