A Wet Mother's Day

TULSA, Okla. — Rain showers with a few thunderstorms to start this Mother's Day. Scattered showers will continue through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 70s and north winds 10-20 mph.

Nothing but sunshine for Monday with lows in the low 50s. Afternoon conditions are dry and quiet with highs in the upper 70s and calm winds.

Low 50s to start Tuesday morning. Mostly clear with highs in the low 80s and south winds 10-20 mph. An isolated shower or storm possible at night.

Near 60 degrees to start Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Remaining quiet and dry with a calm northeast winds.

Slightly warmer for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Look for mostly clear conditions with south winds 15-25 mph.

Partly cloudy on Friday with a chance for a few showers and t-storms late. Morning temps around 70° with highs near 90°.

Over the weekend, lows near 70° with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for some showers and t-storms but most will be dry.

Happy Mother's Day!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

