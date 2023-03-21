A wet morning drive; Cool and breezy day

TULSA, Okla — A wet go to start Tuesday! Steady light to moderate rain will move through during the morning hours, but we will dry out during the afternoon. We'll remain cool today with temps holding in the 50s. With strong south winds continuing tonight, temps will warm up into the low 60s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a warm and breezy day. South to southwest winds will gust over 30mph with highs temps climbing well into the 70s.

Our next chance for storms arrives Thursday afternoon and night. Where the heaviest rain falls will be dependent on where a front is positioned as it slowly drops south across the region. Locally heavy and flooding will be possibly if storms train along the boundary. A wind and hail threat may also exist with the strongest storms, but the overall severe threat is looks fairly low right now.

Some rain and thunder may linger into Friday morning before moving out in the afternoon. Temps will be cooler Friday into the weekend with highs in the 60s. A few showers may develop overnight Saturday into Sunday morning; Otherwise, dry weather is expected for you weekend plans.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --