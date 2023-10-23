A wet and unsettled stretch on the way

TULSA, Okla — After a beautiful and warm weekend, we’ll see changes in the weather pattern this week. For today, breezy and warm weather will remain with highs in low/mid 80s this afternoon. South winds may gust over 25 mph with increasing clouds this afternoon. A few light isolated showers may develop this evening.

Moisture will continue to sweep over is tomorrow thanks to the remnants of what was once Hurricane Norma. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be likely Tuesday. Temps will hold in the low/mid 70s with the cloud cover.

Moisture will continue to stream up from the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico through the end of the week. Off-and-on chances of showers and storms will remain in the forecast the rest of the week and even into the weekend. Through Friday, many of us will receive about 1” – 3” of rain with locally higher amounts, especially west of HWY 75. Cooler temperatures will likely arrive over the weekend with the coldest of the season moving in early next week!

