A wet and chilly Wednesday in Green Country

Temperatures will remain chilly for April; Rain lingers into Thursday
Rain lingers into Thursday with another slight chance Friday night into Saturday morning. Overall, the weekend looks nice!
Posted at 6:16 AM, Apr 26, 2023
TULSA, Okla — We've got more well-needed rain in the forecast. Our chilly and wet stretch of weather continues today with off and on rain and thunder. No severe weather is expected locally. Grab the umbrellas and the jackets with afternoon highs remaining in the mid 50s.

Rain will remain into Thursday morning with a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts of 1" to 2" are likely with lower amounts along the Oklahoma/Kansas line. Highs Thursday should reach the upper 50s to low 60s with perhaps a few pockets of sunshine mixed in.

A cold front will bring a slight chance of showers and storms late Friday. Some showers may remain Saturday morning, but we should dry out for the remainder of the weekend with a nice weekend! High temps both Saturday and Sunday should reach the upper 60s!

