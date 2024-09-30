A Warm Week Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — We warm up this afternoon with highs near 90°. Expect mostly clear skies with light and variable winds.

A dry front will move across our day during the day Tuesday. Winds look to pick up with north winds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Afternoon highs will stay in the low 80s with sunny skies.

Sunny skies for the remainder of the week. Highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday and then low 90s on Thursday and Friday. Morning lows in the low 50s on Wednesday and then low to the mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

As of now, next weekend still looks really warm with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

