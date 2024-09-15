A Warm Sunday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — An isolated shower will be possible this morning but the majority can expect a dry and hot Sunday. Temperatures climb in the low 90s but feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. Look for calm east winds with mostly sunny skies.

A pleasant start to Monday with temperatures in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Similar conditions for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

We start to warm up by the end of the week with highs in the low 90s but muggy conditions increase. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

As of now look for highs in the upper 80s for Saturday with a chance for showers and storms. A cold front looks to move in through the area as we approach the first day of Fall for Sunday starting at 7:44 AM CT. Another chance for showers and storms with the front on Sunday. Morning lows over the weekend in the 60s to around 70°.

We'll likely see more chances to the forecast as we get closer so stay tuned!

Have a safe week ahead!

