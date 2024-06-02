A Warm Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — A quiet start to Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10-20 mph with a mix of sun and cloud. Isolated shower possible but the majority will be dry.

Scattered storms increase Monday, mainly in the morning with a slight chance in the afternoon. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with calm south winds.

This unsettled weather pattern looks to remain in the forecast through much of the upcoming week. The severe threat will remain marginal to start the week, but could go up at the end of the week. Wind and hail will likely be the primary threat, and we'll continue to adjust as we get closer.

Temperatures will likely warm up as well with a highs getting close to 90° by the middle and end of next week.

