A warm and windy start to the week

TULSA, Okla — Expect a warm Monday across Green Country with highs warming well into the 70s to even a few low 80s. No outdoor burning with the grass fire risk remaining elevated today with a gusty south to southwest breeze.

A cold front will approach from the northwest this evening into tonight. Not everyone will see rain, but we can’t rule out a few isolated storms developing near/east of HWY 69 this evening through tonight with a low-end wind and hail threat.

The front will not fully clear southeast parts of our area until Tuesday afternoon/evening, so a lingering storm chance will remain in southeast Oklahoma into Tuesday as well. Behind the front, lows tonight will fall into the mid/upper 40s with highs tomorrow staying in the mid/upper 60s.

Wednesday should turn into a comfortable day with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the 60s to near 70.

Another storm system will sweep across Oklahoma at the end of the week bringing a good chance of rain and storms Thursday into Friday. We’ll dry out just in time for the weekend. Saturday looks to be our coolest day over the next week with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s on Sunday.

