A Warm and Windy Day

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures this morning will start off chilly in upper 30s as the kids return back to school today but will quickly warm up into the mid-to-upper 50s.

Expect partly cloudy skies with increasing winds out of the south between 15 to 20 mph. Gusty conditions will continue through the afternoon hours upward of 40 mph.

The warm temperatures won't last too long as another front will make its way Wednesday night with temperatures Thursday in the mid 20s across the state. Wind chill values in the single digits Thursday morning.

Another warm-up on the way for the start of your weekend.

