A warm and sunny start to the work week

TULSA, Okla — A warm start to the work week! Outdoor plans are a go today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with lots of sunshine. Southerly winds will keep temps mild tonight…holding near 60 Tuesday morning!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmest days of the week with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. A cold front is on the way, arriving possibly as early as Wednesday late afternoon to evening. The front will knock temperatures down for Thursday (50s). Behind the front, a band of rain will likely develop for Thursday into Thursday night. Highest chances will be along I-40 and south with a chance up to Tulsa and I-44. Father northwest along the OK/KS line chances look much lower.

We’ll dry out for Friday and for the weekend as sunshine is expected to return. Expect cool to chilly mornings with pleasant afternoons (low/mid 60s), including Veterans Day (Saturday).

