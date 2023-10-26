Strong Cold Front Friday Morning

TULSA, Okla — Lows tonight will fall back into the into the upper 60s to near 70°.

A cold front will sweep through Friday morning. Be prepared as temperatures will be in the 70s in the morning, but drop quickly through the 60s and into the 50s in the afternoon. A few showers or perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible as the front moves through. Friday Night Football games will be dry, but chilly with a north breeze!

A shock to the system as the cold air settles in this weekend. Highs Saturday look to hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s and only upper 30s to mid 40s likely Sunday afternoon! With rain likely as well, it’ll be a cold, raw, and wet weekend! Umbrellas and coats will be needed. Wind chill values in the 20s for some Sunday night.

Rain moves out Sunday night with dry conditions returning on Monday. Many of us will see our first hard freeze early to mid next week. Trick-or-treating for Halloween next Tuesday looks to be dry and chilly.

