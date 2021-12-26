A warm and breezy day

TULSA, OKLA. — Mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 70s. South winds will pick up between 20-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph throughout the evening.

We could break the record for today of 76° set back in 2008.

Tomorrow, temperatures will drop in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

A front will make its way across our area Monday night bringing the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will continue into Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Above average temperatures will continue throughout the rest of this year.

