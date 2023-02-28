A terrific Tuesday for outdoor plans

TULSA, Okla — Take advantage of what will be a beautiful day across Green Country! We'll enjoy highs well into the 70s with abundant sunshine! The lone downside to today's forecast will be the elevated grass fire risk. Humidity levels may drop below 25% with a gusty west to southwest breeze. Lows tonight will fall back into the low/mid 40s.

A weak front will drop temps slightly tomorrow (60s), and may help produce a few isolated storms in southeast Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon and evening. We'll stay dry in Tulsa.

On Thursday a strong storm system is going to sweep across the Southern Plains. Severe storms will be possible, especially south of I-44. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a tornado threat will exist. The severe threat clears the area Thursday evening will cold air quickly moving in. Rain may mix with snow overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. At this time, temps look to stay just warm enough to prevent any accumulation, but we'll keep an eye on it.

We dry out Friday with highs holding in the mid 50s. Expect 60s to return for your weekend plans with some sunshine to go with it.

