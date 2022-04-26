Watch
A Terrific Tuesday

Chances for storms increase late week
Posted at 3:54 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 04:54:32-04

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go for your Tuesday! After a cool morning, we'll enjoy lots of sunshine and highs near 70 this afternoon. The gorgeous weather will continue into Wednesday. Mid 70s for highs.

Storm chances will increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Severe weather is not expect with this round, but it may be a wet Thursday morning drive for some. Chances for storms stay with us Thursday night and Friday morning, with another round possible Friday night as a cold front sweeps though.

We'll enjoy and nice Saturday before storms chances come back Sunday.

